Cape Breton farmers markets find new ways to operate during COVID-19

Operators of farmers markets around Cape Breton are trying to come up with unique ways to keep going.

Physical distancing has made hosting a market more complicated since most are held inside small venues.

The Ross Ferry Farmers Market in Boularderie Island won't use its traditional venue. Instead, organizers will ask vendors to set up at the end of their driveways.

Customers will receive a map that includes each location.

Joella Foulds, the co-ordinator of the Ross Ferry market, hopes it will be a hit with both the locals and those from outside of the community.

"A lot of people come out for a Sunday drive anyway to Boularderie, " Foulds told CBC Cape Breton's Information Morning. "It's a very pretty area and people like to just meander along."

The Baddeck Farmers Market plans a similar approach for its artisan vendors.

Bernie LeBlanc, a board member with the Baddeck market, said the hope is to start in mid-July by setting up nine locations around the community, and having two artisan vendors at each site.

He said having multiple small groups instead of one large gathering will allow the market to adhere to public health regulations while still allowing customers to interact with vendors.

LeBlanc said the market will look into adding the other vendors if all goes well.

The Mabou Farmers Market will only be able to allow 17 vendors at a time to allow for physical distancing. (Facebook)

The farmers market in Mabou is offering what they're calling a "to-go" market this summer.

Kerry Walkins, manager at the Mabou market, said the market can only have 17 vendors in the building when the normal number would be 60.

Walkins said the market will post which vendors will be attending each week on their Facebook page.

She said customers will be encouraged to send an order directly to the vendor. It can then be picked up when the market opens every Sunday.

The Cape Breton Farmers Market in Sydney has previously said it will not have a conventional market this year but will have online sales and a market store.

MORE TOP STORIES