1 injured in crash as driver goes wrong way in Cape Breton rotary

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning after a driver went in the wrong direction in the rotary in Port Hastings.

The rotary is immediately past the Canso Causeway, which connects mainland Nova Scotia to Cape Breton.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said they received a report of a collision on Highway 104 came in around 8:50 a.m.

The crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer sent one of the drivers to hospital, but Marshall wasn't sure which one.

"It's unclear right now exactly who was injured.... Preliminary investigation determined the SUV was driving the opposite way in the rotary, which is what led to the collision," he said.

The person's injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening. The person was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Marshall said the drivers were the only people involved in the crash.

The rotary has since reopened to traffic. The investigation continues.

