Cape Breton councillors vote to release some details of in-camera meetings

Cape Breton regional councillors voted unanimously on Tuesday to release the minutes of four in-camera meetings.

A second motion to also release audio tapes of the closed-door sessions was voted down.

The private meetings were held to discuss council pay, which is not allowed under the Municipal Government Act.

Municipal solicitor Demetri Kachafanas called it a simple mistake that wasn't very serious.

He said even though discussions were held in private, no decisions were made in camera, so no harm was done.

Mayor Cecil Clarke said it was a learning experience.

He said staff misinterpreted the law, assuming that elected officials could be treated the same as municipal employees.

The law allows councils to discuss personnel matters away from public scrutiny.

Cecil Clarke says the Department of Municipal Affairs can respond to questions about council pensions and pay. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Clarke said Tuesday's debate over fixing the mistake raised some good policy and legal questions.

The mayor said he intends to send questions on council pensions and pay to the Department of Municipal Affairs.

"We'll have to go forward and look for clarity, as I've already indicated, from the department," Clarke said.

"I think it's very important we get a new baseline of understanding. I mean we're 20-plus years into this municipal unit that was forced together, so I guess there's some literally housekeeping that we need to do to make sure that we renew processes."

Council debated the topic for nearly an hour.

8-4 vote not to release audio

Some councillors insisted there was nothing to hide and that the audio tapes should be released publicly.

Some said things in camera get said that wouldn't get said in public, and some expressed concerns about the privacy rights of staff.

In the end, all voted in favour of releasing the minutes of the in-camera meetings, but only four council members voted in favour of releasing the audio tapes. Eight voted against.

Coun. Amanda McDougall, who personally apologized to her constituents on Facebook after finding out council had contravened the law, said she was disappointed with the outcome of the second vote.

Coun. Amanda McDougall said the audio of the meetings should be released as well. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

She said council and staff made a mistake by discussing their own pay behind closed doors, and the way to fix that is through transparency.

"My way of correcting it would have been to just open up our meetings, the minutes and the audio, so people could feel as if they were at the meeting as they properly should have been, and then call it a day," McDougall said.

"Unfortunately, that's not how it's going to go."

Clarke said the in-camera minutes will be made available once the clerk removes notes on other topics that are legally allowed to be discussed in camera.