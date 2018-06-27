Controversial Sydney-area doggy daycare approved by council

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has approved a controversial doggy daycare for the Keltic Drive area, just outside Sydney.

Owner Nicole Campbell has plans for a facility that will take in up to 30 dogs for exercise and socialization.

"It's a service that's for animals while people are at work," said Campbell.

Some nearby residents and businesses, including a recording studio and a brewery, spoke out against the proposal at last month's council meeting and at a community meeting in mid-June. They cited concerns about noise from barking dogs.

Several CBRM councillors said they were struggling with the decision on whether to allow the necessary zoning amendment.

"This is a tough one for me," said Coun. Steve Gillespie, whose district includes the Keltic Drive area.

"There's a small business that wants to start. But there's also businesses that are already there that may see this as a detriment. I also see that there's residents that are very concerned about it. And I ultimately have to answer to those residents."

Nicole Campbell says a dog daycare is something people may consider when deciding to move to an area. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

Council eventually voted Tuesday 8-4 in favour of the amendment, giving the doggy daycare the green light. But the amendment will not allow for overnight kenneling on the property.

Campbell said she's committed to working with the community, including those opposed to the project, to make sure it's a "good fit".

Campbell said the facility will be largely indoors, emphasizing "indoor play" that will help limit noise.

"There is a small outdoor area, but the dogs are in a giant gymnasium that's separated by size," said Campbell.

Campbell, 28, said she's received a lot of support for the daycare, and said it's an amenity that people look for when deciding to move to an area.

One of the owners of Breton Brewing, which is adjacent to the site for the doggy daycare, declined comment as he left Tuesday night's council meeting.

Bryan MacDonald told a public hearing last month the noise could deter customers from visiting the brewery's taproom and outdoor patio.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia