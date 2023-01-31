Death of Sydney jail inmate triggers police investigation

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after an inmate of a Cape Breton jail died Saturday.

Nova Scotia's correctional services said the person was discovered unresponsive at the Cape Breton Correctional Facility in Sydney, N.S., at 8:43 a.m. AT.

Officials said staff performed CPR on the inmate, before they were transported to hospital. The inmate died about an hour later.

No further details about the inmate or the incident have been released.

Officials said an immediate review will be launched, and Cape Breton Regional Police are also investigating.

The correctional facility is a medium-security jail that employs 102 people and has a maximum capacity of 96 adult male offenders.

It also operates a four-bed dorm for adult women and a six-bed temporary detention facility for youth.

Women and youth are only housed in these temporary accommodations when attending court in Sydney, or while awaiting transfer to the women's unit at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility or the Nova Scotia Youth Facility, respectively.

