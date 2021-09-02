RCMP dispel rumours after man murdered in New Haven

RCMP are trying to ease fears in a northern Cape Breton community after a 77-year-old man was found dead outside a home on Monday.

It didn't take long for rumours to begin circulating in New Haven, leading to some residents staying home and locking their doors in fear of an active shooter.

Police arrested Brian Coady Rose, 22, without incident Tuesday in connection with the senior's death. The New Haven man has been charged with second-degree murder.

'Significant amount of misinformation'

Cpl. Chris Marshall, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said it's not uncommon for misinformation to run rampant when there has been a serious crime in a small community, such as a murder.

"People are trying to figure out what it was that happened," he said. "This case was certainly perhaps a little bit more pointed than what we usually see.

"There was a significant amount of misinformation that was being spread within the community. Things like there was an active shooter, that there was multiple suspects, that there was multiple victims — all those kinds of things."

RCMP say the case is an isolated incident, and that the victim and the accused were known to each other. The victim's name has not been released, nor has the cause of death.

Police called to residence Monday

Officers were called to a home on New Haven Road on Monday evening after a report of a sudden death outside the property.

Wayne Budge, a former Victoria County councillor who lives in New Haven, said police hadn't told residents anything by Tuesday morning.

"Everyone was confused [about] what happened, no one seemed to know, but there was all kinds of stories," said Budge, 74. "I was called by a friend and he told me to lock the door and just stay in the house."

The road leading up to the Neils Harbour lighthouse in Victoria County, not far from New Haven. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

John Dowling, who works at the recycling depot not far from where the man's body was discovered, said he heard that businesses around New Haven and nearby Neils Harbour were shutting down and locking their doors, so he went home and did the same.

RCMP later dismissed a report of an active shooter in the area as being untrue.

"There was no risk at any point to the greater public," said Marshall. "In situations like that, we allow our investigators time to collect information and evidence that is credible and based on fact."

Rose was expected to make an appearance in provincial court Thursday.

Budge, who has lived in New Haven all his life, said he knew the victim and was shocked by the news coming out of the humble fishing community.

"He was very easygoing," said Budge. "A nice person."

