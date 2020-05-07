Cape Breton group upset after CBRM work crews damage public garden

A community group in Sydney, N.S., is upset after municipal trucks loaded with gravel dumped their load next to a public garden and drove over some flower beds.

The Southend Public Gardens was created after the major 2016 Thanksgiving hurricane.

"We've put a lot of time, effort and community spirit to make that space what it is," said Wayne McKay, the president of the society that manages the garden where the old Southend Community Centre used to stand.

The garden and surrounding space is often a gathering spot for children playing street hockey or baseball, and also offers a green space for people looking to meditate or enjoy fresh air.

While out for a walk recently, McKay found the parking lot next to the garden full of gravel and trucks doing road work nearby.

McKay says the garden and surrounding space is a popular spot for children to gather. (Submitted by Wayne McKay)

While trucks were loading up to do roadwork nearby, McKay said a piece of heavy machinery dug deep ruts into the garden bed, which was planted by local students from Sherwood Park Education Centre and Brookland Elementary.

McKay said he wants better communication from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality about projects that impact the green space.

"Even if those piles had to be there, we could have come up with ways to make it work for everyone," McKay said.

Damage will be repaired, says CBRM

In an email, a CBRM spokesperson said public works has been in contact with the society and the issues at the site are being addressed.

"The tire tracks can be fixed right away by the contractor and the area where the gravel is will be fixed when the job is finished," the statement said.

Although the damage will be repaired, McKay said the municipality might be missing the point.

"The idea that it's going to be gone in two weeks is not satisfactory," he said. "In the future, there needs to be more communication."

MacKay said he thinks this speaks to a bigger issue about how the community and municipality value green spaces.

