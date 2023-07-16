Work halted once again at Cape Breton coal mine

Workers at the coal mine in Donkin, Cape Breton are returning to the surface for the second time in one week.

The Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration sent a release on Saturday announcing it had ordered a halt to work at the mine following reports of a rock fall.

The department says no injuries were reported, and that workers will return when "it is safe to do so."

It comes after the mine's owner, Kameron Coal, reported structural issues with roof supports in the main access tunnel last Sunday.

Although a small amount of roof material fell, there were no injuries. After an inspection was done on Monday, repairs on the roof were completed on Tuesday and the mine reopened.

But after another rock fall, the mine will be closed until the Department of Labour can verify it's safe to resume work.

The mine previously closed in March 2020 after a number of roof falls and due to what the company then described as "challenging" geological conditions.

It reopened last September, but has faced additional problems since, including warnings, orders and fines from the province , and a nearly two-week shutdown in May following an underground fire caused by a conveyor system.

The Donkin mine is Canada's only remaining underground coal mine.

MORE TOP STORIES