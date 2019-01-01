Cape Breton Coal candy recalled due to walnuts

Cape Breton Fudge Co. is recalling its Cape Breton Coal candy because it contains walnuts that are not listed on the label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there has been one reaction reported as a result of consuming the product.

People with a walnut allergy should not eat the candy, which should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased, says a recall notice from the CFIA.

The candy was sold in Nova Scotia in 45-gram packages that did not have a product code.

The chocolates are being removed from store shelves.