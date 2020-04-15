Cape Breton man charged with child luring, RCMP warn of more potential victims

Police have charged a Wagmatcook First Nation man with sexual offences related to three youths, and are asking other potential victims to come forward.

According to a news release, Baddeck RCMP began investigating on April 9 when a complainant contacted police.

On Saturday, the Mounties searched a home in the Cape Breton community of Wagmatcook.

Kadnii Blaise Johnson, 32, was charged Tuesday and is accused of:

Sexual exploitation of a young person.

Child luring.

Three counts of distributing obscene material.

Three counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a young person.

The genders and ages of the youths are not being released by the RCMP.

Johnson was released on a number of strict conditions and is scheduled to appear at Wagmatcook provincial court on July 14, 2020.

Police said that due to the nature of Johnson's position in the community, there may be additional victims.

Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has concerns about someone else, is encouraged to call Baddeck RCMP at 902-295-2350.

