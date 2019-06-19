SPCA investigating 'act of senseless violence' after cat shot in Cape Breton

The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for the public's help after someone shot a cat with a .22-calibre gun in Cape Breton.

The SPCA said its officers responded to an after-hours emergency call last Saturday and found an injured black and white cat on Gillis Lane in Dominion.

The cat had been shot and the bullet went through one of the cat's back legs and ended up lodged in its front left leg, shattering the bone.

Phoebe was taken to the SPCA's Sydney animal hospital and her front left leg was amputated.

"This is an act of senseless violence and we would like to talk to anyone with information about the cat or the incident," the SPCA's chief provincial inspector, Jo-Anne Landsburg, said in a news release.

Phoebe needed an emergency amputation after someone shot her with a .22-calibre gun in Dominion, Cape Breton. (Submitted by the Nova Scotia SPCA)

She said the SPCA gets about 10 such reports each year, and they are very difficult to solve unless witnesses come forward.

The SPCA said the cat requires close medical supervision and will need several weeks to recover.

It has set up a donations page to help pay for the surgery and follow-up care, which is expected to cost more than $2,000.

MORE TOP STORIES: