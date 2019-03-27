Woman seriously injured in car crash on Highway 125 in Cape Breton

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a car crash Friday night in Cape Breton Regional Municipality that sent six people to hospital, including four children.

Police say the vehicle transporting six people left Highway 125 at Leitches Creek, rolled and ended up in a ditch at around 7 p.m.

A woman passenger was ejected at the scene and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. She was transported by LifeFlight to the QE II Hospital in Halifax.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said Saturday she did not have any updated information on the woman's condition.

The four children in the car were transported to hospital for observation and released in the morning.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from North Sydney, sustained minor injuries, was transported to hospital and was also released in the morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

Croteau said charges are pending against the driver of the car.

She could not say what those charges are likely to be.

Highway 125 was reduced to one lane in the area for several hours, then closed for a period of time. It has since been re-opened.

