Cancer survivor 'happy, grateful' for chemo close to home in Cape Breton

The first time Sharon MacInnis received chemotherapy for her ovarian cancer, Nova Scotia was being battered by a March snowstorm.

It was 2017. Sick, exhausted, MacInnis was desperate to be in her own bed in Glace Bay.

"I just couldn't stay in Halifax anymore. I just couldn't. I wanted to get home."

But there was a backlog in the shuttles because of the weather. So MacInnis paid $600 for a driver to take her home, more than 400 kilometres away.

MacInnis's journey was what women across Cape Breton have had to undertake in order to be treated for their gynecologic cancers until last year.

In May 2017, the Nova Scotia Health Authority hired a nurse practitioner who specializes in oncology to work full time in Sydney with the province's gynecological oncologists, who are all based in the Halifax area.

The nurse practitioner is able to facilitate chemotherapy treatment for women with gynecologic cancers. For the first time, patients like MacInnis could receive all of their chemotherapy at the Cape Breton Cancer Centre in Sydney.

At a time when Nova Scotians are worried about the state of the province's health system, the cancer team in Cape Breton quietly increased their ability to help their patients. There was no announcement, no fanfare.

Exhausting commute

MacInnis describes the change as a turning point in her treatment.

"I was so happy, so grateful," she said. "I could come home right away. My own bed. Whatever I wanted to eat or drink. It was here. My own washroom."

Dr. James Bentley and his colleagues wanted to make sure their patients in Cape Breton were offered the same level of care as those who live in the Halifax area. He believes it's made a difference in their care that they no longer have to travel to the city. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Dr. James Bentley, head of gynecologic oncology at Dalhousie, the IWK and the QEII, was one of the physicians who pushed for the change.

He said he was always worried about his patients who had to do the commute, especially during the winter.

"It's a six-hour commute if you're coming down for a simple treatment to see us, to be examined, be assessed, get your chemotherapy and go back the same day. It's very, very tiring."

Saving money, time

For years, Bentley and three of his colleagues have been taking turns travelling to Sydney to see patients for checkups. He describes the nurse practitioner as their new right hand.

"You always have to take a drive around the province every now and then to understand the distances and the troubles we all have travelling," said Bentley.

He adds that offering the treatment in Cape Breton also saves patients' money. They no longer have to pay for shuttles, hotels or food, and their caregivers aren't forced to take extra days off work.

"People are often at a time in their life where they need as much home support as possible," he said. "And to facilitate that closer to home is the right thing to do."

Bentley said another benefit is that the patients can reach out to the nurse practitioner when they have specific concerns.

"They had someone to speak to on the phone who was local, who knew what their particular problems were in that part of the island."

Rough rides home

Since the change, 42 women have been treated at the cancer centre, instead of making the trek to Halifax, said the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

The Cape Breton Cancer Centre has treated 42 women who have gynecologic cancers since it set up the program in 2017. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

It's a journey MacInnis doesn't wish on any cancer patient. She vividly remembers one trip on the shuttle the day after receiving chemotherapy.

MacInnis counted down the hours in the vehicle, feeling every bump in the road.

She describes herself as a private person, and didn't want to let on to the other passengers what was happening.

"You were kind of out of it. And I was always afraid," she said. "What if I get sick? What if I have to keep asking him to pull over and use the washroom? That was always playing on my mind, too."

MacInnis said she now feels great. She's finished her treatment and describes her cancer as dormant.

She said she's grateful that Dr. Bentley and his team were able to make the change while she was undergoing treatment, and she has no doubt the other Cape Breton patients are equally thankful.