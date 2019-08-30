Justice minister willing to review rule that sparked byelection voting issue

Government officials say they're willing to look at an election rule that created problems in the Northside-Westmouth byelection, although no one is committing to making a change.

When the Progressive Conservatives abruptly removed Danny Laffin as their candidate before nominations closed, it left Elections Nova Scotia to determine how people who voted early intended to vote.

It's an issue the province's chief electoral officer identified after the 2017 general election when he recommended early voting not be permitted until the list of candidates is final. That would avoid people simply voting for parties.

But politicians did not act on the recommendation.

On Thursday, Premier Stephen McNeil said he was sure it would be looked at, although ultimately it would be up to the justice minister, who is responsible for the Elections Act, to handle the matter, he said.

A serious problem

Justice Minister Mark Furey said the circumstances in Northside-Westmount have highlighted an issue and he's open to reviewing it ahead of the next provincial election, which will likely happen in 2021.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill called the matter a serious problem and said people shouldn't have to wonder if an Elections Nova Scotia official might need to interpret their voting intention.

"We certainly need to have a system where what has happened there wouldn't happen again," he told reporters.

Dartmouth East Progressive Conservative MLA Tim Halman said he also believes the rules need to be reviewed.

