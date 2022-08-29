Cape Breton police discover man deceased in wooded area

Cape Breton Regional Police say they have found a man's body in a wooded area near a vehicle belonging to a man who has been missing since early August.

According to a release, officers responded to the wooded area near Woodbine Road in Caribou Marsh, N.S., Monday morning around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person.

There was a parked vehicle near the body, which police confirmed belongs to Edwin Christmas of Membertou.

Police say they are waiting for a positive identification from the medical examiner's office to confirm the identity of the deceased.

The release states there is nothing to indicate foul play.

Christmas has been missing since Aug. 10.

MORE TOP STORIES