Cape Breton ticket holder wins $17.4M Atlantic Lottery jackpot
Atlantic Lottery says a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Victoria County is Saturday's jackpot winner worth $17,405,149.

Ticket had to match all 6 numbers of the draw to win

The Atlantic Lottery Corp. announced Sunday that a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Victoria County is Saturday's jackpot winner worth $17,405,149.

To win the jackpot, the ticket had to match all six numbers of the draw.

The lottery corporation said details about the winner will be released when the winner comes forward.

