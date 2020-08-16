Cape Breton ticket holder wins $17.4M Atlantic Lottery jackpot
Atlantic Lottery says a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Victoria County is Saturday's jackpot winner worth $17,405,149.
Ticket had to match all 6 numbers of the draw to win
Someone in Cape Breton will be waking up $17.4 million richer today.
The Atlantic Lottery Corp. announced Sunday that a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Victoria County is Saturday's jackpot winner worth $17,405,149.
To win the jackpot, the ticket had to match all six numbers of the draw.
The lottery corporation said details about the winner will be released when the winner comes forward.