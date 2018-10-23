N.S. unveils how cap-and-trade system will affect cost of gas, electricity

Nova Scotians will be paying slightly more for gasoline, electricity, natural gas and heating oil over the next four years as a result of Nova Scotia's new cap-and-trade system.

But the senior government official in charge of the climate change file, Jason Hollet, told reporters Tuesday those increases are just a fraction of the increases that would have resulted if Ottawa had imposed a carbon price on the province.

The Trudeau government approved Nova Scotia's cap-and-trade system and as a result won't be imposing a carbon tax plan on the province the way it plans to on Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Manitoba — provinces that oppose putting a price on carbon.

The Nova Scotia government expects consumers to pay about a penny more a litre for gasoline and heating oil and about the same amount for per cubic metre of natural gas.

The increase per kilowatt hour for electricity is a 0.1 of a cent. That's a potential increase of about one percent on Nova Scotia Power bills starting next year.

There are tiny increases over the next four years but the overall increase across the fuels and electricity adds up to fractions of a cent.

Under the federal plan, according to the province, Nova Scotians would have faced steeper increases ranging from $0.9 cents a litre for heating oil to $0.8 cents a litre for gasoline to about $0.6 cubic metre of natural gas.



Nova Scotia is imposing a cap on the amount of carbon emissions that can be generated. Companies that pollute more will have to purchase credits from industries with lower emissions in order to pay for exceeding their targets.

About two dozen of the province's largest polluters are, by law, expected to report on how much they emit and come up with ways to reduce those emissions over time.

Last spring the Nova Scotia government announced the Western Climate Initiative (WCI) would run the emission trading system on behalf of the province, costing taxpayers $400,000 this year and roughly $300,000 a year subsequently.

WCI is currently administering the carbon credit trading programs of Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba. California is also part of the system.

The corporation was created in 2011 to "provide administrative and technical services to support the implementation of state and provincial greenhouse gas emissions trading programs."

Unlike other jurisdictions, the credits generated in Nova Scotia can only be traded within the province. Those credits will be offered initially free of charge by the province.