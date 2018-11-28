Skip to Main Content
Man hit by tractor-trailer while walking on Canso Causeway
The Canso Causeway links Cape Breton to the Nova Scotia mainland. (Robert Short/CBC)

A 31-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries after he was hit while walking on the Canso Causeway.

RCMP said in a news release the man was struck by a tractor-trailer Tuesday just after 5 p.m. while walking on the highway that links Cape Breton and mainland Nova Scotia.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital in Antigonish, then flown to Halifax.

RCMP said they're investigating what happened.

