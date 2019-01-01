New
Canso Causeway closed due to poor weather conditions
No traffic is being permitted through the area
The Canso Causeway is closed to all traffic due to poor weather conditions.
The provincial Transportation Department said in a tweet just before 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Day that the road would be closed until further notice.
RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said a minor single-vehicle collision also occurred at the causeway. No one was injured in the crash.