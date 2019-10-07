Canning fire likely a case of arson, say RCMP

RCMP say a fire that burned through multiple buildings in Canning, N.S., on Sunday was likely caused by arson.

Flames spread through two vacant buildings and several neighbouring businesses in the Annapolis Valley community just after 3 a.m.

Jeffrey Skaling, the fire chief of Canning, said 75 firefighters were called in to help, including those from nearby communities. It took about four hours to put the fire out.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Police said in a news release Monday that the fire has been deemed suspicious, and they are now looking for people to come forward with tips. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

