Cannabis gummies found in child's Halloween treats, police say

A package of Halloween-themed cannabis gummies was found in a child's pile of Halloween treats after trick-or-treating in the Annapolis Valley, say Kings District RCMP.

Police were called to a home in Coldbrook at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday after a parent checking over their child's Halloween candy found a package with jujubes that was labelled "Sweed Factory."

A sticker on the package said each candy contained 10 milligrams of THC, the main psychoactive component of cannabis.

The parent told police their child was with a group of eight kids trick-or-treating in Cambridge, Kentville and Coldbrook and didn't know where the candy was handed out.

None of the other children in the group had cannabis edibles in their candy.

RCMP remind parents to carefully check their children's Halloween candy for signs of tampering. Anything suspicious should be reported to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555.

MORE TOP STORIES