Cannabis edibles set to be available at NSLC stores before Christmas

A limited number of cannabis edibles is expected to be available at a dozen Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation stores across the province beginning two days before Christmas.

The Crown corporation's first orders to producers for the edibles was placed Monday, the first day possible. While edibles became legal in October, Health Canada required a 60-day review period for new products.

"We're hopeful that we'll have a very small offering in our stores on Dec. 23," said NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware.

There are currently 12 NSLC stores that sell cannabis in Nova Scotia. Edibles will also be available online starting Jan. 6.

For this first order, the selection of cannabis edibles will be very limited, said Ware. She notes the NSLC expects to have a few edibles and extracts, but there won't be baked goods or topicals.

Although customers might be thinking of purchasing the products as gifts for Christmas, none of the packaging will look holiday-themed, in keeping with Health Canada regulations around non-promotional packaging for cannabis products.

Much like the initially shortages when dried cannabis was legalized in 2018, Ware said she expects it to take awhile before the NSLC can offer an assortment of edibles.

"We expect a quite gradual introduction of products to the market and that this product assortment will grow over time," said Ware.

