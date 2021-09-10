Candlelight vigil to be held in Truro for Prabhjot Singh Katri

A candlelight vigil for Prabhjot Singh Katri, the 23-year-old who was found dead in a Truro apartment early last Sunday, is scheduled to start Friday at 6 p.m. in Truro.

Truro police are treating his death as a homicide and have met with representatives of the Sikh community, of which Katri was a member.

Katri came to Canada from Punjab, India in 2017 to study.

According to Dr. Simardeep Hundal, president of the Maritime Sikh Society, the Sikh community is in shock and the killing is causing stress and anxiety for younger members.

"People are mourning, they are in grief, they are in shock and very disheartened — some of the young people need a lot of support."

Hundal said she expects Friday's vigil to be well attended as there has been much support from the Indian community, young people and the Truro community.

The vigil is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Truro Mall at 245 Robie St. and end at 494 Robie St., the building where Katri's body was found.

"It's a vigil to remind everyone that every life matters and we all need to be kind and inclusive to each other," Hundal said.

