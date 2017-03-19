2 candidates running for council vacancy in Municipality of the District of St. Mary's
Special vote, set for Jan. 16, to replace Peggy Kaiser Kirk
There are two candidates running to be a councillor in the Municipality of the District of St. Mary's in Guysborough County.
A byelection is set for Jan. 16.
The special vote was called after Peggy Kaiser Kirk resigned shortly after a new council was sworn in at the end of October. Kaiser Kirk won by acclamation.
She was nominated to be warden at the first council meeting after the election, but lost to Greg Wier in a 4-3 vote.
Kaiser Kirk submitted her resignation within days. No reason was given and Kaiser Kirk has not returned calls.
James Bingley and James Harpell are vying to replace her.
Bingley is a lobster fisherman. He thinks job creation in the municipality of 2,230 people is the main issue.
"I think it's mostly employment for the younger people to try to keep them around," said Bingley. "There's very little in our area right at the moment."
Harpell operates the Country Harbour ferry. He was a municipal councillor from 2000-12.
"There seems to be some controversy over the gold mining in Cochrane Hill, it is one of the main issues," said Harpell.
