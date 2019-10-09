Cancer clinics in Yarmouth and New Glasgow will continue as N.S. funds more docs

There will be no interruption to the traveling cancer clinics in Yarmouth and New Glasgow.

Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey confirmed to CBC on Wednesday that his department has approved hiring two more permanent medical oncologists as well as funding for an additional locum position.

"We've made the commitment, that's been communicated," Delorey said in an interview at Province House. "The clinicians recognize that commitment. It addresses what they believe are the challenges they've been facing."

Delorey said he received word on Tuesday that the decision was enough to persuade medical oncologists who travel once or twice a month from Halifax to Yarmouth and New Glasgow to continue making those trips.

Mounting workloads created pressure

The specialists served notice to the Nova Scotia Health Authority earlier this month that their workloads had become too strained to continue providing the traveling service and they needed more staff before they could commit to serving the clinics beyond this month.

The minister said the health authority would handle posting the positions and recruitment.

Dr. Drew Bethune, medical director of the Nova Scotia Cancer Care Program, said in a recent interview that the program in Halifax is "quite highly regarded" and he expected recruiting efforts would be successful if the ask for additional resources was approved.

Delorey said the new positions would not only keep the traveling clinics open but also enhance the province's broader cancer care program, because the doctors will be based in Halifax.

He noted the concerns flagged by the medical oncologists weren't about the clinics themselves, but rather the general workload pressures the face.

