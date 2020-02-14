Canadian Armed Forces member faces sex assault charges from time in N.S.

A Canadian Armed Forces member is facing sexual assault charges against a military colleague during his time at the high-security intelligence facility in Halifax.

On Thursday, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service charged Master Cpl. Anthony Chand with sexual assault and other related offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and under the National Defence Act.

The charges are in response to multiple incidents which allegedly took place between December 2014 and July 2015 in the Halifax-Dartmouth area. Chand was serving with the Trinity Military Operations Support and Intelligence Centre at the time.

On June 19, 2019, the CFNIS began an investigation following a complaint of criminal behaviour that allegedly happened over a span of six months in Nova Scotia.

The complainant was a military member during that time.

Chand, a technician with the Canadian Forces College in Toronto, faces charges of sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and harassing communications under the criminal code and the NDA.

He also faces a charge of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline under the NDA.

The matter is now proceeding through the military justice system.

