N.S. premier opposes call by Canadian Medical Association to end per capita vaccine distribution

The Canadian Medical Association has issued an urgent appeal for "extraordinary measures" to save lives in provinces facing unprecedented growth in COVID-19 infections, but Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin is dismissing the group's call for an end to per capita distribution of vaccines.

In a news release issued Friday, the CMA's president, Dr. Ann Collins of Fredericton, said "we are a critical juncture where a truly national approach to combating COVID-19 will make a difference between more or fewer lives saved."

Among other measures, she called on the federal government to re-distribute vaccines to where they were most needed rather than continuing to distribute vaccines to provinces based on population.

Asked about the CMA's statement, Premier Iain Rankin said Friday his government would be against changing the model.

"We've done the work, we've sacrificed and followed restrictions, there are still variants of concern across the country," he said. "We need to make sure that we're looking at that."

"Things can change very quickly in this province. We're working really hard to prevent a third wave, but we need to make sure that the vaccine rollout and the way that we structured it remains on track."

