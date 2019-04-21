Canadian man killed in Mexico

A Canadian man was killed on Friday in an apartment in Mexico, police said.

Bruce Allen, 70, of Dartmouth, N.S., was found by his partner in their vacation apartment with multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest, a family member said.

Allen was renting an apartment in Progreso, a small beach city near Merida in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Progreso city police said one person was arrested in connection with the death Friday evening.

Mexican federal police are conducting the homicide investigation, said Progreso police commander Carlos Burgos.

An autopsy is being performed, Burgos said.

MORE TOP STORIES