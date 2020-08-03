Tropical storm Isaias to bring wind to Maritimes, some rain to N.B.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says tropical storm Isaias could bring heavy rain to parts of New Brunswick, but will likely spare much of the Maritimes this week when it makes its way to the region.

On Friday, the centre said it was monitoring Isaias' progress, and on Monday morning Environment Canada issued a tropical cyclone statement for all of New Brunswick.

Isaias is currently east of Jacksonville, Fla., with maximum sustained winds of up to 110 km/h.

Chris Fogarty, meteorogist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre, said it's possible Isaias will briefly regain hurricane strength before it makes landfall in South Carolina.

"Then it will move up along the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S., the centre of it tracking inland and it will transform into a post-tropical low during that time," Fogarty said.

"This storm, once it gets to Canada, probably won't be all that much different than any other summertime low."

Fogarty said there will be some periods of heavy rain in northwestern New Brunswick overnight on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

Monday's tropical cyclone statement for New Brunswick includes southerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h over New Brunswick, with most of the heavy rainfall landing in Quebec.

Marginal gale-force winds can be expected over the westernmost Maritime marine regions Tuesday night and into Wednesday, the statement said, with waves building between two and three metres.

Mostly wind in N.S.

In Nova Scotia, Fogarty said there will be mild temperatures and wind, with gustier winds in the western mainland.

"For Nova Scotia, it'll just be some cloud and some southerly winds on Wednesday, but not much of a direct impact," he said.

Fogarty said the current trajectory of the storm shows a band of rain moving across Nova Scotia on Wednesday, but it will be "just the remains of a low pressure system by then." Fogarty said that may amount to about an hour of heavy showers at most.

"For the most part it will be bringing in some very humid, summertime muggy air Tuesday night into Wednesday."

Environment Canada said it will issue the next update at 3 p.m. on Monday.

