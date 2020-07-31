Skip to Main Content
Canadian Hurricane Centre keeping an eye on Isaias
Current projections show the storm could make it to Canada early next week.

CBC News ·
The National Hurricane Centre's track for Isaias. It's possible the storm could reach Canada by early next week. (CBC)

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is keeping an eye on Isaias, a newly formed hurricane headed toward Florida that could also make its way up the Eastern Seaboard.

According to the centre, the storm could reach Canada by early next week.

The storm is expected to reach the Bahamas on Friday. Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h early Friday, according to reporting by The Associated Press.

The hurricane centre anticipates it will have more updates to share over the weekend.

