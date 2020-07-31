Canadian Hurricane Centre keeping an eye on Isaias

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is keeping an eye on Isaias, a newly formed hurricane headed toward Florida that could also make its way up the Eastern Seaboard.

According to the centre, the storm could reach Canada by early next week.

The storm is expected to reach the Bahamas on Friday. Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h early Friday, according to reporting by The Associated Press.

The hurricane centre anticipates it will have more updates to share over the weekend.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/ECCC_CHC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ECCC_CHC</a> is currently monitoring the evolution of hurricane <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Isaias?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Isaias</a> which could enter our response zone early next week. Stay tuned for updates over the weekend. <a href="https://t.co/skvpSFYQKl">pic.twitter.com/skvpSFYQKl</a> —@ECCC_CHC

MORE TOP STORIES