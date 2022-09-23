Canadian Hurricane Centre says Hurricane Fiona will arrive in N.S. as post-tropical storm

Fiona is expected to pummel much of Atlantic Canada with heavy rain and powerful winds.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Hurricane Fiona will make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia as a powerful post-tropical storm early Saturday.

In a Friday afternoon briefing, Bob Robichaud, a warning preparedness meteorologist with the centre, cautioned people not to focus on the hurricane's track since its effects will be felt across a swath of eastern Canada.

Environment Canada says this includes much of Nova Scotia, P.E.I., southeastern New Brunswick, western and southwestern Newfoundland, and some parts of Quebec bordering the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The powerful storm that blasted Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will bring strong winds, heavy rainfall and significant storm surge into the region.

"It's still a major hurricane and it's only 900 kilometres away from us [south of Halifax] and it's getting bigger," said Robichaud.

Here is the latest update on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hurricane?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hurricane</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fiona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fiona</a>. Weather models continue to indicate that Fiona will make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia early Saturday morning and will produce very heavy rainfall, severe winds and storm surge.<br><br>Read the bulletins at: <a href="https://t.co/QURfkCQp7W">https://t.co/QURfkCQp7W</a> <a href="https://t.co/QGJZHIWiV3">pic.twitter.com/QGJZHIWiV3</a> —@ECCC_CHC

He cautioned it's difficult for a storm like that to "wind down" as it makes landfall.

Robichaud said rainfalls of 100 millimetres to 150 millimetres are expected in Nova Scotia, with localized amounts that could be greater.

He said wind speeds won't drop significantly until Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

Robichaud said Fiona is bigger than Hurricane Juan, the 2003 storm that pummeled Nova Scotia. It's similar in size to Hurricane Dorian, which hit Nova Scotia in 2019, but it's stronger.

"It is certainly going to be a historic, extreme event for Atlantic Canada," said Robichaud.

