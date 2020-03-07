Canadian Forces members at CFB Greenwood test negative for COVID-19

Two Canadian Forces members who reported not feeling well after recently being in Italy for military exercises have tested negative for coronavirus, the Department of National Defence confirmed on Saturday.

The two members had been self-isolating at CFB Greenwood in Nova Scotia since Wednesday.

They had been tested as a precaution.

On Friday, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer said there are, so far, no cases of coronavirus in province, but added its arrival to the region is "quite probable."

MORE TOP STORIES