Canadian Forces aircraft taking the long road from N.S. to new Ontario home

A dismantled military aircraft is making its way from Nova Scotia to Ontario, using highways instead of the airways in its relocation.

The wingless giant — a CP-140 Aurora — is heading from a holding facility in Halifax to Trenton, Ont., where it will be housed in the National Air Force Museum of Canada.

The large aircraft with distinct Royal Canadian Air Force markings originated in 14 Wing Greenwood in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley and will be transported mostly along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Defence officials are asking motorists to watch out for the especially wide load since the fuselage and wings need two traffic lanes.

They expect the fuselage to arrive in Trenton on Friday, while the wings will likely be there next week.

The aircraft, which will be reassembled in Trenton, was withdrawn from use in the Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CP-140s in 2015.