Military to run COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Halifax Convention Centre

The Canadian Armed Forces are being brought in to run an additional vaccine clinic in Nova Scotia to help deal with the massive influx of Moderna COVID-19 doses.

The province is expecting about 400,000 doses in the next few weeks, which is far more than has come in for any single batch of vaccines in the past.

The new clinic is scheduled to open Wednesday in the convention centre in downtown Halifax and will be capable of administering 500-1,000 doses of vaccine a day.

The province requested the help last week and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed via Twitter on the weekend that it was coming.

@CanadianForces will operate an additional vaccine clinic in N.S. with the capacity to administer 500-1000 doses per day until such time that @redcrosscanada personnel can take over operation of the new clinic.

The military has just wrapped up its own vaccine campaign in Nova Scotia, administering shots to about 12,000 service personnel, so it has the medical expertise to run a new clinic.

About 25 military personnel, including nurses and other health professionals, will run the clinic until the Red Cross is able to take over operations. No firm date for the changeover has been confirmed.

Nova Scotia reported zero new COVID-19 cases Monday, marking the first time since late March that it didn't report any new cases.

Premier Iain Rankin will tour the vaccination site Tuesday morning.

