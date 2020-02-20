Skip to Main Content
Canada's oldest general store still going strong
Nova Scotia·Video

For 181 years, Frieze & Roy has been a fixture in Maitland, N.S.
For 181 years, Frieze & Roy has been a fixture in Maitland, N.S.
