Content
No one hurt as plane delivering the mail crashes on Pictou Island

An airplane that provides postal service to Pictou Island crashed on approach on Friday afternoon.

Jeremy Hull · CBC News ·
An RCMP crest.
Police say the crash will be investigated by Transport Canada. (RCMP)

The small plane went down at approximately 1:20 p.m. with the pilot and co-pilot onboard. No one was injured, according to RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall.

Marshall said the fire department and Emergency Health Services were dispatched to the scene. 

The RCMP were unable to comment further. The investigation is being taken over by Transport Canada.

