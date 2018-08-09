Skip to Main Content
Mail delivery service to resume after contract drivers halt strike
New

Mail delivery service to resume after contract drivers halt strike

The strike affecting parcel deliveries in parts of the Maritimes is on hold. Twenty drivers who deliver for Quebec-based Nor-Pel will return to work Friday morning with contract talks to resume Saturday.

CUPW, delivery company to meet Saturday to discuss benefits, raises for workers

Jenny Cowley · CBC News ·
CUPW delivery drivers Brad Burchell and Paul White were among 14 contract employees on strike outside Canada Post's mail sorting plant on Upper Prince Street in Sydney. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have agreed to return to work at 7 a.m. on Friday following an agreement to meet this weekend to resume negotiations with Nor-Pel, a Quebec-based delivery company operating in parts of the Maritimes.

A new conciliator was appointed on Thursday morning. The conciliator will meet with representatives of the two sides on Saturday in Halifax.

Workers had established a picket line at a Canada Post sorting plant in Sydney, but it was ended on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Gordon MacDonald, CUPW Breton local president, has been one of the workers on strike. He says the news of the meeting brings excitement for workers.

"From the start this is all we wanted to have happen, to have discussions with the employer," he said. "We're going into this with very cautious optimism, but certainly excited and happy to be back to the work that we enjoy."

About 20 workers who deliver for Nor-Pel, which is contracted by Canada Post, have been on strike since Wednesday morning. They are seeking better pay and benefits.

Workers are still in a legal strike position.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us