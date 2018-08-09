Mail delivery service to resume after contract drivers halt strike

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have agreed to return to work at 7 a.m. on Friday following an agreement to meet this weekend to resume negotiations with Nor-Pel, a Quebec-based delivery company operating in parts of the Maritimes.

A new conciliator was appointed on Thursday morning. The conciliator will meet with representatives of the two sides on Saturday in Halifax.

Workers had established a picket line at a Canada Post sorting plant in Sydney, but it was ended on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Gordon MacDonald, CUPW Breton local president, has been one of the workers on strike. He says the news of the meeting brings excitement for workers.

"From the start this is all we wanted to have happen, to have discussions with the employer," he said. "We're going into this with very cautious optimism, but certainly excited and happy to be back to the work that we enjoy."

About 20 workers who deliver for Nor-Pel, which is contracted by Canada Post, have been on strike since Wednesday morning. They are seeking better pay and benefits.

Workers are still in a legal strike position.

