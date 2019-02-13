Canada Post halts delivery in Halifax, Dartmouth due to weather

Canada Post will not be delivering mail to residences in the Halifax and Dartmouth area on Wednesday because of the snowstorm.

In a news release Wednesday, the postal service said a red alert has been issued for the area, which means it's too unsafe to make deliveries.

It warned that "efforts to catch up are often slowed by the conditions" even once delivery resumes.

The rest of Nova Scotia will have mail delivery, but there will be delays in mail processing.

Canada Post is asking homeowners to continue keeping a safe path to their home.

"It takes a few minutes, but can help avoid a serious and potentially long-term injury that can happen in seconds," the news release said.

