Community mailboxes in Halifax area broken into, vandalized

Several Canada Post mailboxes in Hammonds Plains, Lower Sackville and Fall River were broken into and vandalized overnight Friday and Saturday, Nova Scotia RCMP say.

Police say mail was stolen from up to five community mailboxes. The affected boxes are being held together with red duct tape.

"It looks like someone used a pry tool to open some of the boxes ... in some cases people aren't even sure if they're missing mail. I think the only way to be sure is if you have a trackable item," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Police don't know what exactly may have been taken from the mailboxes. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

In an email, Canada Post told CBC News the mailboxes will be repaired soon.

It would not comment on specific details of the vandalism.

When it comes to choosing sites for community mailboxes, Canada Post wouldn't provide specifics on security, but said its efforts "involve everything from equipment, to monitoring, to working closely with police."

Thefts at community mailboxes seem to come in waves, Clarke said.

"I would say I've seen this perhaps once more in the last few years. We would just remind people not to leave those mailboxes with any amount of mail in them for any amount of time," she said.

"Certainly if you're away on a vacation it might be a good idea to have a neighbour or a friend to check your mailbox."

Clarke said people should call their local RCMP detachment if they think something was stolen from their community mail box.

