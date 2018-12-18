Canada Post's backlog of mail filled 11 trailers in Halifax, court hears

Work disruptions at Canada Post facilities in Halifax last month created a backlog of mail and parcels big enough to fill 11 trailers, according to court documents.

Rotating strikes by Canada Post employees disrupted the sorting and delivery of mail so much that the corporation suspended its normal delivery standard guarantees. Although Canada Post said Tuesday it now believes it will be able to deliver most items ordered online in time for Christmas.

Last week, the corporation offered a glimpse into just how serious the problem was in Halifax at its main sorting station on Almon Street. There were frequent blockades at the plant's entrances, including one that went up after employees were ordered back to work.

Lawyers went to Nova Scotia Supreme Court, requesting an injunction to prevent any further picketing at the sorting station.

To support that injunction, Canada Post managers submitted affidavits. One from James Dunsworth, director of operations for Canada Post, detailed the local backlog.

"At last count there were 11 trailers full of regular mail and parcels stored off-site while awaiting processing at the Halifax Processing Plant," Dunsworth wrote.

"Normally there would be zero."

Dunsworth also said in his affidavit that he did not expect that backlog to be clear until early 2019.

He also voiced security concerns about storing these trailers on a property outside the control of Canada Post.

Backlogs reduced, but remain uneven: Canada Post

When CBC News asked Canada Post on Tuesday how much of the Halifax backlog remained, the corporation did not respond to specific questions.

Instead, it replied with a standard news release that it made available to all media. In it, Canada Post said it managed to deliver four million parcels from Friday, Dec. 14 to Monday, Dec. 17.

"Backlogs have been reduced, but remain uneven in parts of the country," the release reads.

"With continued progress, we are now in a position to restore our normal holiday delivery service guarantees for much of the country."

In its release, Canada Post said parcel volumes are lower than they were last year and lower than was expected for this year. It did not give a reason for the lower volumes.

"We encourage Canadians to continue to shop online as we believe with our recent progress, we will see parcels reaching homes in time for Christmas in most parts of the country."

Canada Post said it is offering its employees voluntary overtime and has brought in 4,000 seasonal workers and an additional 2,000 vehicles to try to catch up.

As a result of the court application, Justice John Bodurtha granted the injunction, prohibiting any further blockades of the entrances to the Almon Street sorting station.