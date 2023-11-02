Finance ministers meeting Friday to discuss Alberta's proposal to leave CPP

Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says he'll be in a better position to discuss the potential implications of the Province of Alberta pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan after a meeting Friday with his provincial, territorial and federal counterparts.

MacMaster, who chairs the council of provincial and territorial finance ministers, will attend a virtual meeting called by federal Finance Minister Chrystia Feeland to discuss the potential of the Alberta government leaving CPP to start its own fund. He told reporters at Province House on Thursday that he's talked with most of his counterparts about the issue but wouldn't comment on Alberta's plans until after the meeting.

It won't be easy to determine what it would mean for the health of the plan or people's contributions if Alberta does leave, taking a yet-to-be determined amount of money with them in order to start their own plan, said MacMaster.

"The legislation would need to be updated to provide proper numbers to everybody and this has never been contemplated before and that's something the federal government would have to do."

MacMaster said CPP has been a success for Canadians.

"It's helped to address seniors' poverty, it's got the best returns in a 10-year period from 2013 to 2022 of any pension plan in the world. So it's a very good plan."

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says Alberta pulling out of CPP could create concerns for seniors on fixed incomes. (Robert Short/CBC)

Premier Tim Houston was less concerned about the situation, telling reporters he hasn't thought too much about it and isn't focused on the Alberta government's considerations.

"That'll be between them and the federal government. We don't have any influence on that one."

Houston is scheduled to host the country's premiers for meetings on Monday where the agenda is expected to focus on health care. He couldn't say if CPP would make the cut for discussion.

That troubles Liberal Leader Zach Churchill.

"The fact that he's not even looking at this I think really points to the fact he's out of touch with the financial challenges that people are dealing with right now," Churchill told reporters at Province House.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender says Premier Tim Houston needs to become more involved in looking at the future of the Canada Pension Plan. (Robert Short/CBC)

With an increasing number of seniors struggling to get by on fixed incomes, Churchill said Houston should be lobbying Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on the issue.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender agreed that Houston needs to take a more active interest in the issue on behalf of Nova Scotians and the overall health of the Canada Pension Plan.

"The premier is going into a meeting with his counterparts and the fact that it doesn't seem to rate as an issue for him probably needs a second thought."

