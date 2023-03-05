Nova Scotia women's hockey team takes silver medal at Canada Winter Games

Team Nova Scotia lost 3-0 to B.C. on Sunday in the women's hockey gold-medal game at the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

The silver medal is the first medal for an Atlantic women's hockey team in Canada Games history. The game was played in Summerside with the stands packed with Nova Scotia fans.

B.C. outshot Nova Scotia 25-5 in the first period. Nova Scotia goalie Rhyah Stewart kept the game scoreless.

But B.C. broke through in the middle period on goals by Mikayla Blomquist and Maddie Leaney, on a breakaway, for a 2-0 lead.

Danica Maynard got a shot past Stewart with eight minutes remaining in the game for a three-goal B.C. lead. It is the first gold medal for B.C. in Canada Games women's hockey.

Nova Scotia reached the final by defeating Ontario 3-2 in a semifinal Saturday night.

Ontario, with four straight gold medals in women's hockey between 1995-2007, led 2-0 before Nova Scotia rallied on goals by Jessica MacKinnon, Sam Morrison and Rachel Walsh. Stewart had 46 saves.

B.C. defeated Quebec 6-1 in the other semifinal Saturday.

Women's hockey entered the Canada Games in 1991. Nova Scotia's best finish prior to Sunday was fifth place in 2003.

It is the first hockey medal for Nova Scotia since the men's team won its second consecutive silver medal in 1979.

The women's hockey result brought Nova Scotia's medal total in P.E.I. to 23, adding to the province's record for a Canada Winter Games. The Games were slated to close later Sunday.

