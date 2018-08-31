Rule banning swim masks at pool too restrictive, says Halifax dad

The Canada Games Centre should reconsider its long-standing policy banning masks and snorkels in its pool, says a Halifax father whose children swim regularly at the facility.

D'Arcy Morris-Poultney said his two sons have worn masks at the pool many times without issue. However, on a recent visit with his four-year-old, a lifeguard told Morris-Poultney that masks aren't allowed.

The father said he wasn't told why masks are banned and he didn't see any signs warning against their use.

"You're not enforcing this clearly and you're not enforcing this consistently," said Morris-Poultney. "And a policy is something that should be posted, clearly presented, and well understood."

Pat McGrath, the centre's manager of recreation and program services, said the centre does post signs about its policies, but lifeguards may not always see masks or enforce the policy on busy days.

Glass masks can shatter

He said the decision to ban the equipment is twofold — glass masks can shatter in the pool and they can be dangerous for swimmers who haven't been trained to use them properly.

"In the early opening years ... we actually had three separate incidents where people brought in glass masks and the masks actually exploded, both in the pool and into the person's faces," said McGrath.

Some snorkelling masks are made of glass and some are plastic, but McGrath said it's not always easy to distinguish between the two.

A shattered mask is not only dangerous, but it can mean closing the pool for 12 hours while glass is cleaned up.

Plastic masks should be allowed

The centre, which opened in 2011, said it wants lifeguards focusing on the pool rather than policing types of masks, so the decision was made years ago to ban all masks that cover the nose. Eye goggles are still allowed at the facility.

Morris-Poultney said he understands that broken glass is a concern and suggested banning only glass masks and posting signs to that effect.

His youngest son's swimming has improved with a mask, he said, because it prevents water from going up his nose. His confidence is also better, said Morris-Poultney.

"My child is actually getting stronger as a result of the mask in his swimming, not weaker, and not drowning," he said.

'There is a sense of panic'

McGrath said lifeguards have had to pull disoriented children out of the pool after their masks filled with water.

"They're technically used for snorkelling, and if a mask fills with water and the child wearing the mask is not accustomed to that, there is a sense of panic," he said.

"We've actually had to pull kids out who, the mask filled with water, they didn't know what to do, they inhaled the water and started panicking."

Paul D'Eon, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Life Saving Society, said he's worked with facilities across the country that do not allow masks.

Nova Scotia Life Saving Society president Paul D'Eon is also reminding parents to equip children with life-jackets when out on the water this long weekend. (Rachel Ward/CBC)

In general, he suggests parents give their kids a bit of additional training if they use a snorkel mask.

"People should train them how to practise filling them up and get the feel of it. Parents should oversee their first usage and fill them up and teach them how to take it off quickly."