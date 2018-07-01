Sky's the limit when it comes to Canada Day celebrations

There's probably as many ways to celebrate Canada Day as there are Canadians.

On Sunday in Halifax, about 50 new Canadians were added during a citizenship ceremony at Pier 21 in Halifax.

On Sunday, about 50 people officially became Canadians during a citizenship ceremony at Pier 21. (CBC) New Canadians have their photos taken with family and friends at a photo booth at Pier 21 on Sunday. (CBC)

As the group recited the oath of citizenship and sang the national anthem, celebrations began both inside and outside the waterfront complex with music and dancing performed by a variety of multicultural groups.

Symbols of Canada were prominently displayed on the faces of many participants, young and old, alike.

Not satisfied with a single maple leaf, this girl added another Canadian symbol. (CBC) Outside of Pier 21 on Halifax's waterfront, red and white-clad dancers were enjoying Canada Day. (CBC)

Over at the Halifax Common, the Canada Day party continued, peaking with a spellbinding airshow by the SkyHawks, the Canadian Armed Forces parachute team.

Here's a view of what it's like to parachute from a Hercules aircraft. <br><br>The Canadian Armed Forces Parachute team, the Skyhawks, landed earlier during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay</a> celebrations in Halifax.<br><br>You can watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay2018</a> special here: <a href="https://t.co/cqUMzzTk9c">https://t.co/cqUMzzTk9c</a> <a href="https://t.co/7zBseKo9UH">pic.twitter.com/7zBseKo9UH</a> —@CBCNews

A SkyHawk parachutist gives the thumbs up as he leaves a Hercules aircraft over Halifax. (CBC)

Members leapt from a Hercules aircraft, swooping to the ground with military precision under a Canadian flag canopy.

For their commander, Capt. John Hart, a Liverpool, N.S., native, it was a particularly satisfying jump.

Members of the SkyHawks team perform over Halifax on Canada Day. (CBC) SkyHawks Capt. John Hart, a Liverpool, N.S., native, speaks after landing on the Halifax Common on Sunday. (CBC) The SkyHawks, the Canadian Armed Forces parachute team, land on the Halifax Common as part of Canada Day celebrations. (CBC)

"It's a real honour to be able to jump for Canada, to represent my country on today of all days — on Canada Day," he said after his landing on the Halifax Common.

"Especially here in Halifax, it's more or less my hometown. It's thrilling no matter where I'm jumping, but there's a tremendous amount of significance, here in Halifax."

