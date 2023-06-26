Canada Day 2023: Your guide to what's open and closed in the Halifax area

To help you plan your Canada Day, here's a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region on Saturday.

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pete's Fine Foods: Closed.​​

Sobeys: Closed.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Costco: Closed.

Walmart: Closed.

Drugstores: Some pharmacies are open but have limited hours.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed. Check their website for more information on local agency stores.

Bishop's Cellar: Open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Warehouse and delivery operations are closed.

Propeller Brewing Company: Open 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Gottingen Street and at the Quinpool location.

Nine Locks Brewing Company: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open 10 a.m. to midnight.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market: Open 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Malls

The following malls are closed on Canada Day:

Halifax Shopping Centre.

Mic Mac Mall.

Sunnyside Mall.

Bedford Place Mall.

Park Lane Mall.

Scotia Square Mall.

Halifax public libraries

Most branches are closed.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules on Saturday. For detailed holiday schedules by individual route, visit their website.

Halifax Transit's Alderney ferry service will be free on Saturday.

Waste collection

Garbage, organics and recyclables collection services will not be affected by the statutory holiday. Regular collection services will occur on Monday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Saturday, but will be open on Monday for regular business hours.

Recreation and entertainment

The Halifax Regional Municipality is hosting numerous celebratory events.

Introduced last year, KANA'TA: Canada Day is an event developed in collaboration with Indigenous communities. A full list of events is posted here.

Conditions permitting, there could be fireworks. The municipality will advise on social media whether or not it is going ahead.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are scheduled to perform an aerial display on Saturday at noon. This will be followed by live musical performances on both the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts.

During this performance, and a rehearsal flight on Friday, nine CT-114 Tutor aircraft will fly over the Halifax harbour. A marine exclusion zone will be in place for the following dates and times:

Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday (rain date only): 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the Snowbirds performance and a rehearsal flight on Friday, nine CT-114 Tutor aircraft will fly over the Halifax harbour. Residents are advised that a marine exclusion zone will be in place. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

Municipal beaches open on Canada Day.

All Cineplex Theatres are open.

Banks

All banks are closed on Canada Day.

311 call centres

The 311 Contact Centre will be closed Saturday for full service. Urgent calls can still be reported. Regular operations will resume on Sunday.

In-person customer service centres will be closed on Monday. Customer service centres will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday.