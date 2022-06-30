Canada Day 2022: Your guide to what's open and closed in the Halifax area

To help you plan your Canada Day, here's a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region on Friday.

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pete's Fine Foods: Closed Friday.​​

Sobeys: Closed Friday.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed Friday.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Closed Friday.

Costco: Closed Friday.

Walmart: Closed Friday.

Drugstores: Some pharmacies, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, are open but have limited hours. Check websites for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed. Check their website for more information on local agency stores.

Bishop's Cellar: Open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

Propeller Brewing Company: Open regular hours on Friday (noon to midnight) on Gottingen Street and from noon to 8 p.m. at the Quinpool location.

Nine Locks Brewing Company: Open noon to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Off Track Brewing: Open noon to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open 10 a.m. to midnight.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market: Open Friday 10 a.m. until midnight.

Malls

The following malls are closed Friday:

Halifax Shopping Centre.

Mic Mac Mall.

Sunnyside Mall.

Bedford Place Mall.

Park Lane Mall.

Scotia Square Mall.

Halifax public libraries

Most branches are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check their website for more information.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules on Friday. For detailed holiday schedules by individual route, visit their website.

Waste collection

No municipal waste collection services will take place on Friday. Collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for Friday will be picked up on Saturday, July 2.

The Otter Lake dump, the Halifax recycling plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Friday and be open on regular hours on July 2.

Recreation and entertainment

The Halifax Regional Municipality is hosting numerous celebratory events

This is the first year of KANA'TA: Canada Day 2022, an event developed in collaboration with Indigenous communities

Free passes are available for The KANA'TA x Grand Oasis Festival concert here.

KANA'TA: Canada Day 2022 features fireworks and pyrotechnics shows in Halifax, Dartmouth and Bedford.

Details on the city's Canada Day celebrations can be seen here.

Municipal beaches are open.

Municipal outdoor pools at the Halifax Common, Bedford and Cole Harbour will not open this summer due to COVID-19.

All Cineplex Theatres are open.

Canada Post

There will be no collection or delivery of mail on Canada Day. Most post offices will be closed Friday, but post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free on Friday. However, motorists must abide by other posted signs.

Banks

All banks are closed Friday.

311 call centres

The 311 call centre will be operating on regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday.

The five customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Canada Day.

