Canada Day 2020: Your guide to what's open and closed in the Halifax area

To help you plan your Canada Day, here's a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region on Wednesday.

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pete's Fine Foods: Closed Wednesday.​​

Sobeys: Closed Wednesday.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed Wednesday.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Costco: Closed Wednesday.

Walmart: Closed Wednesday.

Drugstores: Some pharmacies, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, are open but have limited hours. Check websites for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed Wednesday. Check their website for more information on local agency stores.

Bishop's Cellar: Open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Propeller Brewing Company: Open regular hours on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Gottingen Street and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Quinpool and Windmill locations.

Nine Locks Brewing Company: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open regular hours, 10 a.m. to midnight.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market: Open Wednesday 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Malls

The following malls are closed Wednesday:

Halifax Shopping Centre.

Mic Mac Mall.

Sunnyside Mall.

Bedford Place Mall.

Park Lane Mall.

Scotia Square Mall.

Halifax public libraries

Most branches are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check their website for more information.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules on Wednesday. For detailed holiday schedules by individual route, visit their website.

Waste collection

No municipal waste collection services will take place on Wednesday. Collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for Wednesday will be picked up on Saturday, July 4.

The Otter Lake dump, the Halifax recycling plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Wednesday.

Recreation and entertainment

Most city-run recreation facilities will be closed on Wednesday. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours and program information.

The Emera Oval is closed until July 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Municipal beaches are open to the public on Wednesday, but are unsupervised.

Municipal outdoor pools in the Halifax common, Bedford and Cole Harbour will not open this summer due to COVID-19.

All Cineplex Theatres are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada Post

There will be no collection or delivery of mail on Canada Day. Most post offices will be closed Wednesday, but post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free on Wednesday. However, motorists must abide by other posted signage.

Banks

All banks are closed Wednesday.

311 call centres

The 311 call centre will be operating on regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Wednesday.

The five customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Canada Day.

