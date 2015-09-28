Halifax-raised Ben Proudfoot earns Oscar nod for short doc

Halifax-raised filmmaker Ben Proudfoot has scored an Oscar nomination for the documentary short A Concerto is a Conversation.

Proudfoot, 30, is nominated alongside American composer Kris Bowers, who co-directed and is also featured in the film.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay is an executive producer on the doc, which follows Bowers as he tracks his family's lineage.

The story focuses on the jazz pianist's 91-year-old grandfather, Horace Bowers, and how he left his home in the Jim Crow South to eventually find success as a business owner in Los Angeles.

Bowers and Proudfoot's project screened at the virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

The film was produced by Proudfoot's California-based Breakwater Studios.

Bowers is a virtuoso in Hollywood, scoring the Oscar-winning film Green Book at age 29 and earning Emmy nominations for doing the score on Mrs. America and When They See Us.

But for all his success, as a Black composer, "I've been wondering whether or not I'm supposed to be in the spaces that I'm in," he says in a news release.

The film is about breaking into new spaces through generations of sacrifice that came before him.

Proudfoot has directed or produced dozens of original short films.

