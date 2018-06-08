N.S. campers can book provincial sites starting next month

People hoping to enjoy Nova Scotia's provincial parks this summer can start booking their trips early next month.

The provincial government announced Monday that bookings for the province's 20 campgrounds will open over three days starting April 5. The three-day opening is meant to account for the high demand expected for some sites.

Most day-use and camping parks will open Victoria Day weekend and the rest will open in June.

The opening of provincial parks was delayed last year due to a high number of cases of COVID-19 in the province but the province says it was still a record-breaking year, with over 91,000 campsites booked.

A group camping at Blomidon Provincial Park. (Submitted by the Department of Natural Resources)

In Monday's release, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said campers should expand their search for campgrounds and dates when booking in case their first choice is not available.

The department listed several infrastructure upgrades, including accessible sites and buildings and gender-neutral bathrooms, to various parks.

MORE TOP STORIES