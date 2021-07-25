Couple exploring Nova Scotia have no regrets about life on the road

When Judy and Gord Burgschmidt handed the keys to their house over to another homeowner in 2018 following its sale, they felt they were suddenly free to do anything they wanted.

They dreamed of exploring Canada and enjoying nature while hiking, biking and paddling.

They've been doing just that and now call a teardrop camper home.

Currently in Nova Scotia and about to explore areas around the Northumberland Strait, Judy Burgschmidt said it took a while to get used to being able to take time exploring.

"It's like, oh, we can actually stop and check out that museum," Burgschmidt told CBC's Information Morning. "We never would have done that before because you're on a schedule, right?

"You've got to get it all done in that short time. And this way you can really take your time."

The couple say they have enjoyed exploring nature and hiking, biking and paddling since 2018 (Submitted by Judy Burgschmidt)

Their friends in Saskatchewan were supportive when they decided to get rid of most of their possessions and sell their home to enjoy life on the road and exploring nature.

Burgschmidt said it was only after they drove for the first time from Baja, Mexico, and arrived in Nova Scotia that they realized the enormity of the lifestyle change they had undertaken.

The couple are now exploring Nova Scotia with their tear drop camper. (Submitted by Judy Burgschmidt)

Describing the experience so far as a "journey of learning," she said they have "no regrets whatsoever."

"Just always planning where you're going next. It keeps things exciting," she said. "And, of course, weather and the people we meet along the way."

Their home on the road is a small Gnome Homes teardrop trailer with a queen sized bed, a compact kitchen and cabinets for their gear.

Choosing a small trailer rather than a larger recreational vehicle allows them to access remote areas an RV couldn't.

Burgschmidt said the COVID-19 pandemic made them aware of the limitations of living in a teardrop trailer and the lockdowns meant that they had to find short-term accommodations to serve as a home base.

"But once we got out of that home base again and hit the road, it just felt so good to be back traveling again and exploring and not have all of those constraints," she said.

According to Burgschmidt, the pandemic is also something of a "wild card" when it comes to their plans for winter.

Judy Burgschmidt shows off her compact kitchen in the trailer. (Submitted by Gord Burgschmidt)

She says if travel is allowed, they plan to go to Portugal or Spain and return in the spring to hit the road again and head back west to visit their son.

As for buying another home, Burgschmidt said they are in no hurry. She said they had initially given themselves two to five years before settling down again.

"And now three years in, it's like, oh, another two to five. Why not?" she said.

